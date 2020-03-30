PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council may consider delaying the start of new developmental impact fees due to the coronavirus.

The City Council approved an ordinance Feb. 19 setting up a new impact fee rate for parks, mobility and public safety development impact fees.

That was supposed to take effect May 20. But, at Wednesday's regular meeting, the City Council will discuss changing the date. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed live on the Punta Gorda YouTube page.

"This is just a discussion item at the request of a council member without a determination of a new date to implement," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.

Currently, if someone wanted to build a 2,500-square-foot, single-family home, the total city impact fee would be around $1,273, according to City Finance Director Kristin Simeone at the Feb. 19 City Council meeting.

With this increase, Simeone said the total city impact fee to develop a single-family home of the same square footage would be around $3,820.

The last time the city increased its impact fees was in 2012.

Impact fees are placed on new or proposed developments to pay the city's costs of providing public services for a new development.

Reichert said that development in the city continues regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our building department is using a drop-box system in the lobby, along with online applications to facilitate ongoing and new construction," Reichert said.

In other news

The City Council will also consider a resolution to annex in 16-plus acres in south Charlotte County where a new assisted living facility is planned for development.

Cloudberry Lodge has been designed to be a 96-bed facility with additional projects to follow on Burnt Store Road near the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church and is owned by Burnt Store ALF-MC, an authorized agent for the church.

“We’re very excited because we’ve been working on (this project) for about three years,” Mike Huston, chairman of the senior care facility committee for the church, told the Sun. “We are (finally) at a stage where we think we are going to see the dirt turn and construction start. We still have to go through some more procedures with the city before we can ever get a construction permit.”

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

