CORRECTION By DANIEL SUTPHIN Staff Writer Aug 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago

A story in The Daily Sun Sunday reported that a school resource officer stated "he got so angry that he wanted to 'punch him (Sheets) out;'" however, it was a parent who made the statement.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
