PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy retired in July after being accused of law and policy violations, according to authorities.
Corrections Deputy First Class Deborah Barrett reportedly sent money to be used for contraband to her son in prison, spoke with him while he used a contraband cellphone and helped facilitate three-way calls in violation of Department of Corrections policy.
An internal affairs investigation began after staff at Liberty Correctional Institution contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office about an investigation into contraband.
They found 855 grams of tobacco rolled in cigar-style form, four L8Star cellphones, nine rolls of black electrical tape, one bicycle inner tube, and one box of sandwich bags in a park where inmates, including Barrett’s son, did work details. Barrett sent money via Western Union to another inmate’s mother for her to drop off the items, the investigation stated.
Internal affairs investigators at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reviewed text messages and JPay messages, as well as recorded telephone calls which “established a pattern of conduct” in which Barrett would coordinate with her son to put money into different inmate accounts or send money to numerous people through Western Union, Walmart or CashApp.
There were no direct descriptions of what the money was for, but “it was clear based on the comments between CDFC Barrett and Parker that it was not for legitimate reasons,” the report states.
Messages indicated she had given her phone number to her son numerous times for him to contact her on an illegal cellphone.
The recorded calls indicated Barrett did not want to send money for fear of getting in trouble. She stated she does not need to be where her son is or where she works and stated people were getting fired for “this right here.”
The internal affairs investigation alleged she violated the law by having direct knowledge and conspiring with her son in a scam in which tobacco was being introduced and sold within the state correctional facility. She also violated department policy by failing to report her son’s criminal acts and his illegal cellphone, it stated. She again violated department policy by lying in her interviews with Internal Affairs, according to the report.
According to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck, Barrett submitted an effective-immediately retirement notice during the investigation on July 22. She had been with the agency since 2007. Her contact information is exempt from disclosure. The Sun could not reach her for comment.
The Florida Department of Corrections stated they were not conducting a criminal investigation on Barrett, according to the investigation. No additional information was available Monday as to her son or the other individuals involved.
