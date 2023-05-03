PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said the city deserves a $4,200 credit or refund for the canceled meeting April 19 at the Military Heritage Museum.
However, four other City Council members disagreed.
“It doesn’t matter where we meet — it could be at Costco — as long as it’s a business meeting,” Lockhart said Wednesday at the regular meeting at the museum in Punta Gorda.
Lockhart said the city lost more than $5,900 from the cancelation, including the cost of advertising the rescheduled meeting and renting a different venue.
“We showed up to meet and we weren’t able to,” she said. “It’s not like we could come back at 1 p.m. and meet there. It forced us to cancel at that date, time and place. It was advertised and there are other requirements we must follow as a board.”
The city has a rental agreement with the Military Heritage Museum, paying $4,200 a month for the council and other city advisory boards to meet. The 24-month agreement is in place while the nearby $11 million City Hall is renovated.
When the board arrived the morning of April 19, there were poster-size photos of Fishermen’s Village on the walls, the stage, a whiteboard and on the tables where the council meets. The photos had notes reading, “Do not touch photos — the owner.”
Property owner Jon Larmore, who also owns Fishermen’s Village, is selling all of his assets in a divorce settlement. Larmore later said it was all a misunderstanding, and that he put the signs there for a meeting with investors after the council meeting.
Lockhart said the nearly 20 posters caused a distraction and a potential safety issue. Six additional city committee meetings were canceled, she said, costing taxpayers an estimated $380 per meeting.
“We had to scramble to find another meeting space,” she said. “We paid $3,700 to have one meeting at the Charlotte County Event Center. That’s nearly what we pay for a full month of meetings.”
Mayor Lynne Matthews, who is president of the museum’s board, disagreed with Lockhart. She said Charlotte County, which oversees the Event Center, should offer the city a refund because they are both governmental agencies.
Matthews said the council probably isn’t aware that the museum doesn’t actually charge the city for City Council meetings, just other committees and boards.
“The museum comps the City Council,” Matthews said. “The city canceled the meeting. It’s not the museum’s fault. The property owner (Jon Larmore) was mad at the city that day. He (Larmore) knows bloody well the city has a valid contract with the museum.”
Larmore had recently withdrawn plans for a large-scale commercial development branching off of Fishermen’s Village after backlash from the community.
Council member Bill Dryburgh asked if the council should consider meeting somewhere else in case something else happens.
“Will another shoe drop?” he asked.
Council member Mark Kuharski said Charlotte County charged the city 10 times more to use the Event Center for one meeting than the museum charges.
The city could sue the museum to get a refund, he said, but added he didn’t want to do it.
Lockhart told Kuharski he was “assuming a lot.”
“At the end of the day, we couldn’t just meet,” she said. “I would hope with the good relationship we have with the museum, they (board members) would say, ‘You are right.’ And in good faith, they could go to the ultimate person who created this mess (for the refund). We have a responsibility to taxpayers’ money.”
