Large photos of Fishermen’s Village were considered a distraction by the Punta Gorda City Council which prompted them to cancel the April 19 meeting and reschedule it to April 27 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said the city deserves a $4,200 credit or refund for the canceled meeting April 19 at the Military Heritage Museum.

However, four other City Council members disagreed.


Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews said Charlotte County commissioners should offer a refund for charging $3,700 for meeting space for one day for the City Council to meet recently at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. She said the space was too large.
   

