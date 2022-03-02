PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council is one step closer to closing city parks overnight.
Discussions for the closures began in July because the city was getting complaints about people sleeping and living in Gilchrist Park and Laishley Park overnight.
At the time, the council members had designated a closure time of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
At Wednesday’s meeting, however, 1 a.m. wasn’t early enough.
“I do not see the value of closing the park at 1 in the morning,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. “If I’m sleeping on a bench, I can sleep on that bench from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Then I can get up and go someplace else and come back at 6 a.m. and still be annoying to the people (in the park).”
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart agreed, saying expanding closure hours gives the proposed law “a little more teeth.”
The City Council directed city staff to change the new closure time to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The proposed law still has to come back before the City Council for a final vote.
The goal of the nightly closure law, it states, is to prevent conflicts between park users and neighboring residents, acts of vandalism in the parks, and to provide protection to residents and visitors of the city.
In the proposed regulations, there are some exceptions.
The city’s 2.5-mile long Harborwalk multi-use trail will remain open for “pedestrians actively engaged in walking or jogging and bicyclists actively engaged in bicycling,” according to city documents.
That will only be permitted on the paved portions of trail. Accessory structures, like benches and tables, as well as open areas adjacent to the trail, will also be closed.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council also agreed on an additional exception for those fishing off public piers at the parks.
The proposed ordinance states that the new closures “shall not apply to persons actively engaged in fishing” on Adrienne Street Pier, Gilchrist Pier, Justice Center Pier, Laishley Pier, and Nature Park Pier.
“There was a concern about preventing people from using our fishing piers and those folks generally fish while fish are awake and most of us are asleep,” City Attorney David Levin told the City Council.
The Ponce de Leon Park pier was not included because the entire park already shuts down overnight.
There were also exceptions for security vehicles assigned to special events permitted at the parks.
City Zoning Official Lisa Hannon told the City Council that “fully self-contained recreation vehicles may be parked overnight in any city park when required for security purposes in conjunction with a city approved special event.”
