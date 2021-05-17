PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Council Member Jaha Cummings has been appointed to the Florida Department of Transportation's Florida Freight Advisory Committee, or FLFAC.
The FLFAC consists of public and private sector freight stakeholders, such as representatives of ports, shippers, carriers, freight-related associations, the freight industry workforce, the state transportation department and local governments.
"My goal for being on the committee is to bring logistics opportunities to our area," Cummings said. "FDOT has recognized Charlotte County as one of the state’s best locations for the logistics industry because of its convergence and close proximity to so many federal and state highways."
Cummings went on to say that the logistics industry has been, historically, "an economic mainstay" for Punta Gorda.
"In the past, we were rail and ship-oriented, now we have tremendous opportunities in trucking and aviation," he said. "Punta Gorda will benefit from the development of a strong logistics industry through increased economic activity in the area and through future annexation opportunities.
"Cheney Brothers is an example of a logistics business that makes use of our ideal location, bringing good jobs and economic sustainability to our area."
The FLFAC meets four times a year as a forum for the discussion of freight-related topics, to help coordinate regional freight priorities with other organizations, and to advise the state on freight-related priorities, issues, projects and funding needs.
More information on FLFAC and the committee's meetings can be found online at fdot.gov/FLFAC or at FreightMovesFlorida.com.
Cummings said that, to his knowledge, this is the first time a city representative has been involved with the committee.
"I believe that two responsibilities that I have in my role as a City Council Member are to promote long-term economic sustainability for the city so that it can always provide high quality services to its residents," he said, "and also to encourage development of industries that will provide good career opportunities for our young people so that they will remain in and contribute to our community as adults."
