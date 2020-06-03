PUNTA GORDA — Revival of the area's local fireworks show on Charlotte Harbor left some Punta Gorda Council members uneasy Wednesday.
While council members thought the idea − initiated by Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo − would be a positive thing for the community, they weren't as keen on his suggested location.
"(Tiseo) said he had this idea of that since we’re not going to do (our annual fireworks show that the county could) hold fireworks at the vacant area by the Live Oak Point," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
Live Oak Point sits on the north side of the U.S. 41 bridges (Tamiami Trail) and is owned and managed by Charlotte County.
In late May, it was announced that the annual Fourth Fest at Laishley Park fireworks event would be canceled not only because of coronavirus concerns, but also over the potential influx of people from surrounding counties.
"Our concern was moreover the fact that nobody else in Southwest Florida − other than North Port − is going to have fireworks," Prafke said. "We didn’t want to be the only game in town because we know from a lot of experience, over the years ... of the impact (events like this can) have on the local community."
Prafke went on to say that if the county hosted a fireworks show at that location, the city would still be negatively affected by the impact of traffic and parking.
"You’re not going to be able to watch it from the north side of the bridge anywhere," Prafke said. "The viewing is going to be primarily from the south side of the bridge so you’re still going to be attracting everyone into the city."
City Council Member Debby Carey said she thought it would be disrespectful to the city's decision to have it so close to the harbor.
"I think that if they put it there, that’s a slap in the face to us and to our citizenry," Carey said. "Everybody is still going to be watching it from Punta Gorda after we expressly said we didn’t want it and weren’t going to do it."
Council members suggested other areas in the county for an event such as Charlotte Sports Park on El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte or Florida Tracks and Trails on Bermont Road outside the city limits.
Tiseo told the Sun he is considering Charlotte Sports Park as a "Plan B" scenario, but that the whole idea is still "just a concept."
"I thought if we could have a July 4th celebration," Tiseo said, "it would be great for the community to celebrate the good things that this country has to offer and a shot in the arm for the community ... to give a little hope and enjoyment."
As far as the county is concerned, no plans or decisions have been officially presented; however, Tiseo said he does plan to bring it up at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.
