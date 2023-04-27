PUNTA GORDA — For nearly two years, Kimberly and Steve Mitchell lived their dream and shared it with others aboard their 60-foot sailboat.
But when a powerboat crashed into their vessel, it shattered that dream.
Still recovering from her injuries sustained in the Dec. 6 crash on Charlotte Harbor, Kimberly said she and her husband, Steve, will find a new path for their mission.
That mission, she said, has been “to enrich lives through exceptional experiences.”
A CALLING
Kimberly Mitchell told her husband she had a dream, a calling, in which God said she needed to focus on her home, herself and her husband.
In the calling, she would sell her highly successful consultant business and turn their private boat into a charter business.
Steve Mitchell, who had retired from the U.S. Army after serving 31 years, was working as a consultant in the Washington, D.C. area. He agreed to her plan.
There, they lived on their sailboat, the “Take Me There,” and enjoyed the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.
At the Salt Creek Marina in St. Petersburg, their boat was retrofitted as a restaurant. Their charter would offer clients overnight cruises and meals.
That meant adding five sinks, a commercial grade oven, ice maker, refrigerator and freezer.
They sailed into Burnt Store Marina in January 2021 to begin charters, which first set sail in late March after their final certifications.
Kimberly Mitchell said business was booming from the very beginning.
An officiant and notary, she even performed marriage ceremonies onboard their vessel.
Birthday, anniversary, retirement and end-of-life events were held.
The Mitchells took out parties of up to six, on day and overnight cruises, going as far as the Dry Tortugas.
When Hurricane Ian arrived, Steve Mitchell stayed with the boat and Kimberly sheltered in the couple’s RV. When the waves became rough, Steve left the sailboat secured at the marina and joined Kimberly.
When they returned, they saw their sailboat had sustained no damage.
LAST CHARTER
Their last charter was Dec. 6.
A wife was surprising her husband on his 65th birthday with an overnight cruise.
“He was overjoyed,” Kimberley Mitchell said. “The day started out so amazingly beautiful. We saw two to three boats in the harbor that day.”
The sails were up, and because “Take Me There” is a sailing vessel, it was the stand-on vessel, meaning a powerboat would have to alter course to avoid a wreck.
Kimberly Mitchell was in the galley and was coming up the stairs with a tray of hors’ d ouevres for the couple.
“I was looking over my shoulder and saw a boat.”
It was headed toward their sailboat, and Kimberly Mitchell remembered telling everyone to hold on, as the boat was coming very fast — some 40 mph — and would cause a wake.
“It was going full throttle and there was nobody at the helm,” she said.
She realized it was too late for her to brace herself. The boat T-boned them on the port side. Kimberly Mitchell was thrown into the bulkhead, and the female client was seriously injured, she said.
“He just plowed into us and kept riding into our boat. He (the powerboat captain) finally went to the bow.”
The captain said his boat was on autopilot, and no one was in the cockpit.
The crash made an 8-foot hole in the side of “Take Me There.”
The powerboat captain said he was taking on water and the Coast Guard told him he could leave the scene, he told the Mitchells.
Meanwhile, the FWC showed up and asked the Mitchells where the other boat was.
The Mitchells told the officers the man said he was cleared to leave by the Coast Guard.
But since theirs was a commercial vessel, the Mitchells had to undergo drug and alcohol testing, which came out negative, she said.
The couple who booked the charter was airlifted off the sailboat. The Mitchells slowly motored back to the marina, where an ambulance was waiting for Kimberly.
CONTINUE THEIR MISSION
At the hospital, Kimberly learned she had a fractured left hip, a compression fracture in her back, a concussion and whiplash.
Damage to the sailboat was estimated at $300,000, but since the floor had buckled from the crash, its structure was considered unsound to pass inspection as a charter.
Now the Mitchells are going to take their skillsets and figure out how they can continue their mission of enriching lives through exceptional experiences, she said.
That might involve Steve Mitchell’s skill as a licensed 100-ton ship captain, his master diver certification, and Kimberly Mitchell’s experience as a yoga instructor and end-of-life doula, she said.
Kimberly admitted she cried “for months” after losing their sailboat.
“It was more than just a vessel.”
