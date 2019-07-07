First responders stayed busy late Sunday afternoon and into the evening as strong storms moved through the area.
Two sections of Interstate 75 were shut down at various times Sunday. Crews responded to a crash near mile marker 174 in South Sarasota County, causing the center and right northbound lanes to be closed around 5:30 p.m. Shortly before 6 p.m., all southbound lanes near mile marker 150 in southern Charlotte County were closed due to a vehicle fire. One lane opened after officials extinguished the blaze.
The interstate re-opened in both sections by 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials responded to additional crashes on local roads as well. The storms brought a lot of lightning and heavy rains, which caused some temporary flooding on streets.
