Crist stops in Punta Gorda; calls DeSantis migrant stunt 'horrifically embarrassing'

PUNTA GORDA — Charlie Crist called Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts "horrifically embarrassing" while speaking to supporters in Punta Gorda on Tuesday.

"We're better than that," Crist said, speaking to a room of Charlotte County Democrats. "You're better than that. You deserve better than that."

Crowd Shot

About 100 people attended the private meet and greet at Twin Isles on Tuesday, hosted by Charlotte County Democrats.
Crist Flags

During his remarks, Charlie Crist vowed to protect the right to abortion access and the state's natural environment if voters return him to the governor's mansion.


frank.difiore@yoursun.com

An error occurred