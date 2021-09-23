Sorry, an error occurred.
Before the doors even opened at 7 a.m., a crowd had gathered. At the time of the ribbon cutting there, were 50 or 60 standing outside, said store manager Roni Preni.
The Babcock Ranch Publix at Crescent B. Commons mall, has a mezzanine where diners can overlook the store's activity.
The mezzanine dining area at the Publix resembles a trendy restaurant.
Heather Gonzales brought two of her children to the Publix, for the second time on Thursday. Pictures are her toddler daughter Elendra and baby Leilana.
Store manager Roni Preni, left, and assistant manager Jaimlee Mahler spent hours greeting shoppers on opening day Thursday.
BABCOCK RANCH - The opening of the first Publix supermarket at Babcock Ranch drew a crowd on Thursday.
"This is absolutely incredible," said Waneka McFarlane, who lives about four minutes away.
Before, McFarlane would have to drive to the nearest Publix in Fort Myers.
"Today marks a special day for our Babcock Ranch residents," Babcock Ranch founder and developer Syd Kitson said.
The Babcock Ranch community is along State Road 31 in Charlotte and Lee counties. Aside from homes at Babcock Ranch, the area is rather remote, for now.
Publix is the first occupant of the Crescent B Commons shopping center.
"There was a crowd of 50 to 60 in the parking lot before 7 a.m.," store manager Roni Preni said.
Throughout the morning he and assistant manager Jamilee Maher greeted shoppers and thanked them for coming out to the chain's supermarket.
Goody bags were given out to the first wave of patrons, and everyone throughout the day was offered a free, insulated bag at checkout, and a loaf of bread as they went out the door.
In addition to the main Publix building, which also has a drive-through pharmacy and a liquor store, there are two other buildings on the property for future businesses.
Katz & Associates is overseeing retail space leasing for the new shopping center.
At 48,387 square feet, the Publix at Babcock Ranch is one of the chain's largest in Southwest Florida.
Unlike other Publix stores, the Crescent B Commons site has self-checkout for those who want it, and a mezzanine furnished like a trendy restaurant.
Shoppers can buy lunch or dinner downstairs, and head up on the elevator or stairs to dine while watching the store's activity below.
It is fully-staffed with 110 employees, Preni said.
There is a plan for it to have its own Starbucks as well, by the end of the year.
More shoppers trickled in; some drove their golf carts into the parking lot.
Heather Gonzales said she came to the supermarket "for the second time today."
With her were her children, Elendra and Leilana. Her son Bradley was in class at Babcock Neighborhood School.
As the morning turned into early afternoon, the parking lot remained full of cars, trucks and golf carts.
