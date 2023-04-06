danny head shot sitting down (1).jpeg

Danny Nix

PUNTA GORDA — Danny Nix, 45, has filed paperwork to run for the Florida District 75 House seat held by Rep. Michael Grant.

Nix, a commercial Realtor, told The Daily Sun he was inspired to run by Gov. Ron DeSantis.


   
