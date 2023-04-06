Danny Nix
PUNTA GORDA — Danny Nix, 45, has filed paperwork to run for the Florida District 75 House seat held by Rep. Michael Grant.
Nix, a commercial Realtor, told The Daily Sun he was inspired to run by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“His leadership on protecting and defending our freedoms is unmatched and, as a freedom-loving Floridian, I plan on focusing on continuing that fight,” he said.
He and his wife, Carla, reside in Punta Gorda and are part of the Nix Team at Coldwell Banker Sunstar, in Punta Gorda.
Nix said he is a “lifelong conservative” who “will use my experience with Florida’s real estate market to help make Florida more affordable and solve our housing crisis.”
He is the first announced candidate to succeed Grant, who is barred from running for re-election next year due to term limits.
“My faith in God, my belief in our Constitution, and the unwavering support of my family, friends and community will be the foundation of this campaign,” he said.
Nix said he supports investing in new infrastructure to keep up with the population. He also wants to “fight those who want to raise taxes.”
“We must keep our state and local governments focused on conservative principles and values,” he said.
With regard to Hurricane Ian recovery, Nix praised the response from DeSantis and the Legislature.
“There is much more to do,” he said.
He noted two major insurance reform bills passed in the the last 18 months.
“We should trust but verify those reforms will work and give Florida’s citizens the help they need when it comes to dealing with their insurers,” he said.
House District 75 covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Over the years, Nix has served on numerous boards and positions including past chair and former trustee for Florida SouthWestern State College.
He’s the current president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc. and the former president of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County.
His campaign literature describes Nix and his family as habitual churchgoers who root for the University of Georgia.
Nix and his wife have two children.
