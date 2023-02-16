Cleanup

Denise Kolerski, a KCB Board member, and Caden Tackett, a scout from Troop 37, at a 2022 Keep Charlotte Beautiful cleanup.

 Photo provided by Keep Charlotte Beautiful

PUNTA GORDA — Keep Charlotte Beautiful hosts a “Darts for a Cause” steel tip dart fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail.

There will be cash prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments