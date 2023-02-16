PUNTA GORDA — Keep Charlotte Beautiful hosts a “Darts for a Cause” steel tip dart fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail.
There will be cash prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
The cost is $75 for a team of four, or $20 for an individual. Each team must have at least one member of the opposite sex.
“Money raised will go toward purchasing cleanup supplies, educational programs in schools and community garden projects,” said Rhonda Harvey, coordinator for Keep Charlotte Beautiful. “We try to get soil donated from home improvement stores for the gardens, but what we can’t get for free we have to buy.”
Harvey said organization volunteers have helped install pollinator gardens at schools, as well as community gardens throughout Charlotte County.
Keep Charlotte Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful since 2001. The organization plans several cleanups around the county each year. The Great American Cleanup, which is held each spring, takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. This year’s theme is “Recover and Restore.”
The goal is to remove debris on beaches, waterways, parks and roadways.
“This year, KCB will be set up at Down Town Bait & Tackle (120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda) on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Harvey said. “People can do cleanups any time they choose. We will provide T-shirts and supplies.”
This is the fundraiser’s second year.
Harvey said the event was successful last year, and she’s hoping for a good turnout this year.
“We had to cancel our golf tournament fundraiser in October because of Hurricane Ian,” she said. “It’s one of our major events, so hopefully, this will help bring in some revenue.”
The event is capped at 16 teams.
Sign in starts at noon and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
Register at www.keepcharlottebeautiful.org or call 941-764-4390.
