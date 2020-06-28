PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office major crimes division is investigating a death at a home on Almar Drive in Punta Gorda near Tamiami Trail.

Little information was available as the investigation is still underway.

CCSO Lt. Joe Sousa did tell the Sun that no one in the area is in danger.

“We’re not looking for anybody,” Sousa said, “There is no danger to anyone in or around the area.”

