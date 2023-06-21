Chloe Wisniewski

PUNTA GORDA — Deputies allege a woman neglected to secure a young dog in February, leading the animal to chew on her child's fingers.

The infant eventually lost several fingers to amputation, and the mother was charged in connection to the alleged neglect last week.


   

