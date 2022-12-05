Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, Bill Prummell

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks early Monday in Punta Gorda while being flanked by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that $35.2 million is going to nonprofits helping with hurricane recovery and unmet needs, and $25 million more for construction supplies for those still impacted by Hurricane Ian.

During a brief visit to the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda, DeSantis thanked Team Rubicon and Southern Baptist Relief, whose volunteers have been gutting homes for the elderly, underinsured and veterans for the past two months.


