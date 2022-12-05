PUNTA GORDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that $35.2 million is going to nonprofits helping with hurricane recovery and unmet needs, and $25 million more for construction supplies for those still impacted by Hurricane Ian.
During a brief visit to the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda, DeSantis thanked Team Rubicon and Southern Baptist Relief, whose volunteers have been gutting homes for the elderly, underinsured and veterans for the past two months.
He said the Florida Disaster Fund is giving millions to “verified nonprofit organizations” to do repairs so displaced residents can “safely” return to their homes.
DeSantis said by the government working with nonprofits, it relieves the burden on other disaster housing programs, including ones for which some residents don’t qualify.
He said the state will buy up to $25 million in building, cleaning and sanitizing, concrete and cement, electrical, roofing, plumbing, lumber and framing accessories, doors and windows and other materials required for weather proofing and tools for muck and gut work by the nonprofits.
The Florida Disaster Fund will help with housing organizations for lodging for volunteers, protective equipment for volunteers, and other necessary supplies and commodities.
DeSantis said Florida asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional funding to help grow the newly launched statewide housing program through Unite Florida.
However, DeSantis said FEMA denied the request because the federal government had “limited authorities” to approve and pay for the materials.
“We’re not just going to sit here,” DeSantis said. “We can offer assistance through our state housing program for Floridians who may not be eligible for FEMA’s direct housing program. Not only do we think we would be filling a need, but we think we can do it quicker and more efficiently than FEMA.”
DeSantis said the new Unite Florida Portal offers a one-stop shop for impacted Floridians to apply for the state housing program and for unmet needs, including transportation, legal services, drywall and construction materials, clothing and more.
Displaced residents can apply for a travel trailer or recreational vehicle to live in for six months. The focus will be on those still living in a shelter, veterans, those with disabilities, special needs, the uninsured, the underinsured and then others who can’t get help from other resources.
The first travel trailer was given Sunday to a family in Pine Island in unincorporated Lee County.
At the press conference, DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, looked over at Team Rubicon volunteers and thanked them for coming from Colorado and Washington to help with local hurricane recovery. She said more money is coming for them to help more residents muck and gut out — remove moldy walls and damaged flooring or ceilings.
DeSantis said his wife began raising money for the Florida disaster fund “before” Hurricane Ian hit. She’s raised $57 million, he said.
“We’re going to help supplement their (volunteers) efforts through the generosity of the Florida Fund, which is really exciting,” she said. “There was $57 million from the goodwill of the people with $35.2 million out the door.”
Casey DeSantis said 17 nonprofits will split $10.2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to address unmet needs identified through the Unite Florida portal.
Selected agencies include, Feeding Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank, Hope Hospice, Safe Children Coalition, Senior Connection Center, Senior Friendship Centers, Senior Resource Alliance, Mothers Helping Mothers, NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc., One More Child, Osceola Council on Aging, All Faiths Food Bank of Sarasota, Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, Bridge a Life, Children’s Network of Southwest Florida, Community Legal Services of Mid Florida and Elder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida.
“By working with the nonprofits, we can maximize efforts,” she said. “But it’s really everyone uniting for the benefit of everybody here who were affected by the hurricane.”
Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie praised DeSantis’ hurricane response.
“In my more than 30 years experience of public service, this is the fastest and most efficient administration, response and recovery and short-term recovery that has ever been taken on by the state of Florida,” he said.
To apply for temporary housing, repairs or unmet needs, visit IanRecovery.FL.gov or call 1-800-892-0948.
