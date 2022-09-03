Developer pushes for on-street parking in PG

A developer wants to build on street parking near East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The parking can be seen to the right of the image. 

PUNTA GORDA — A local developer wants to add on-street parking in Punta Gorda's Historic District for the city's workforce community. 

At an Aug. 24 meeting, the City Council approved allowing Don B Construction, Inc., to build 14 on-street parking spaces within the rights of way along East Virginia Avenue in the area of Booth Street and Fitzhugh Avenue.


