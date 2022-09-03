PUNTA GORDA — A local developer wants to add on-street parking in Punta Gorda's Historic District for the city's workforce community.
At an Aug. 24 meeting, the City Council approved allowing Don B Construction, Inc., to build 14 on-street parking spaces within the rights of way along East Virginia Avenue in the area of Booth Street and Fitzhugh Avenue.
The parking will be open to the public.
"These parking designs are characteristic of historic design and it lends back to recreation of how the neighborhood was before the actions taken in the late 1960s which lost a lot of the historic homes east of U.S. 41," City Council member Jaha Cummings said at the meeting.
Cummings is an eighth-generation Floridian and a fifth-generation resident of Punta Gorda.
In the late 1960s, local development destroyed many of the historic homes in that district.
The new homes resemble "shotgun houses" and are intended for rental use.
Shotgun houses are named as such because the front and the backdoor often create a straight line of view — and the rooms are directly connected without hallways.
Developer Jason McMahan said he plans to rent the homes out for around $1,800 bucks a month, an amount affordable for most hospital staff.
"We’ve already constructed three homes and doing three more and we are wanting to continue beautifying the rest of that area," McMahan said. "The duplexes that we are wanting to construct and then the two on the end, we’re looking to do three beds, two baths with a garage to help with the parking, as well."
Mayor Lynne Matthews asked if McMahan had plans to fill in a middle section between his current home developments, which run along Booth Street and closer to Mary Street.
"The four vacant lots there … we've been talking to the current landowner," McMahan said. "The house on East Virginia, we have two lots there. There is an older home. There is not a lot you can do with it. We are seeing about purchasing the area so we can continue."
Matthews asked what the rent structure might be for the homes.
McMahan said the people buying and renting the houses are nurses and doctors
"Hospital staff, that community," he said.
"This fills a great need that we have in the community," Matthews said.
