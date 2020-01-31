PUNTA GORDA — Are dogs and alcohol a good mix at Hounds on Henry dog park?
It’s not an everyday question but it has come about after some dog owners in Punta Gorda suggested adding a tiki bar to the park during a Jan. 17 input session dubbed a “Barkshop” at the park on West Virginia Avenue.
Dog park owners have been wanting the city to make some changes to the park.
“We have not explored the feasibility of a tiki bar,” said City of Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert. “We did have a high school student react, upon reading the list, saying he didn’t think that alcohol and dogs were a good mix.”
Around 75 people attended the “Barkshop”. The suggestions and options will be presented at a February City Council meeting.
Some of the suggestions included:
Small dog area expansion
Look at ground cover alternatives
Provide a handicap accessible,port a potty or restrooms
Add a sign with address for emergencies and no smoking sign
Add a fan in shelter area
Remind owners to pick up dog waste through signs: Your Dog Your Duty Pick Up
Relocate handicap parking closer to gates
Add a Tiki bar
Add a first aid kit
Add dog climbing toys
More shade trees, pergolas or FPL shade structures
Add a Little Free Library
Larger or more pools that are made for dog parks
Add a splash pad
Move fence north for more playroom
Add fog horns to distract fighting dogs
Add a ramp to the wash tub area
Create a membership for fundraising
Add an obstacle course
Fix latches
There were other suggestions as well regarding the park, as well as adding another dog park in the Burnt Store Isles area.
City staff thought the suggestions were helpful for future development.
“It was great interacting with so many visitors to the dog park,” Reichert said. “People had many good suggestions and overall love Hounds on Henry and the opportunity for dogs and people to socialize. Patrons of the park are passionate about preserving and enhancing the park.”
