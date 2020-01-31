Dogs at play

Golden retriever Daisy (left) waits her turn, as German shorthair pointer Jose takes a cool dip at Hounds on Henry Dog Park recently in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — Are dogs and alcohol a good mix at Hounds on Henry dog park?

It’s not an everyday question but it has come about after some dog owners in Punta Gorda suggested adding a tiki bar to the park during a Jan. 17 input session dubbed a “Barkshop” at the park on West Virginia Avenue.

Dog park owners have been wanting the city to make some changes to the park.

“We have not explored the feasibility of a tiki bar,” said City of Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert. “We did have a high school student react, upon reading the list, saying he didn’t think that alcohol and dogs were a good mix.”

Around 75 people attended the “Barkshop”. The suggestions and options will be presented at a February City Council meeting.

Some of the suggestions included:

Small dog area expansion

Look at ground cover alternatives

Provide a handicap accessible,port a potty or restrooms

Add a sign with address for emergencies and no smoking sign

Add a fan in shelter area

Remind owners to pick up dog waste through signs: Your Dog Your Duty Pick Up

Relocate handicap parking closer to gates

Add a Tiki bar

Add a first aid kit

Add dog climbing toys

More shade trees, pergolas or FPL shade structures

Add a Little Free Library

Larger or more pools that are made for dog parks

Add a splash pad

Move fence north for more playroom

Add fog horns to distract fighting dogs

Add a ramp to the wash tub area

Create a membership for fundraising

Add an obstacle course

Fix latches

There were other suggestions as well regarding the park, as well as adding another dog park in the Burnt Store Isles area.

City staff thought the suggestions were helpful for future development.

“It was great interacting with so many visitors to the dog park,” Reichert said. “People had many good suggestions and overall love Hounds on Henry and the opportunity for dogs and people to socialize. Patrons of the park are passionate about preserving and enhancing the park.”

