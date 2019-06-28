Does Punta Gorda need another storage facility?

A simple Google search for storage facilities in Punta Gorda shows there are over 20 facilities available in the area around Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive.
Despite that abundance, a new indoor facility is being proposed to fill the rear portion of the old Food Lion grocery store at the intersection.
Residents in the condominiums behind that building wonder why the city would even consider allowing the development.
“It’s not why I moved here,” Ernie Castelleno said. “It just makes you think this just opens the door to the next thing.”
“Why we need another storage facility is just beyond my understanding. I think we have enough,” Pat Feder said.
What are they worried about?
The potential of 24-hour access at the building.
The lighting intrusion.
The traffic increase.
What’s in there now?
Nothing in the back. Broadway Shoppes currently owns the property and is requesting a special exception from the city that would allow the redevelopment of the back of the store into a storage facility.
The city’s planning commission approved a recommendation Monday to allow the exception since the development met all the city’s zoning requirements.
Next it will have to go before the City Council for approval.
“You could tell this was a done deal,” Feder told the Sun. “This was all just an exercise they just had to go through. It’s a waste of our time. They aren’t taking our (concerns) into consideration.”
What does the property owner say?
Local attorney Geri Waksler spoke at the June 24 planning commission meeting on behalf of the owner.
The only real change needed at the building would be the addition of a ramp to allow facility renters to access it.
“By adding the ramp, it would not change the existing area,” Waksler said. “My client had no objection to a condition that required motion sensors on the lighting so that the for the vast majority of the time the lights would be off.
“There is no restriction on the operating hours of the facility right now. This day and age, grocery stores, convenient and drug stores, many operate 24/7 with people coming and going. Grocery stores will get deliveries early hours in the morning.”
The owners are also planning to replenish the vegetative buffer between the old Food Lion and the condominiums.
Does Punta Gorda need another storage facility?
‘”Need’ is not one of the criteria which this board or the City Council are to consider when looking whether or not it is a special exception. We live in a society that allows people to take risks,” Waksler said. “If there is no need, then this use will go away pretty quickly and the neighboring property owners have absolutely nothing to worry about.”
