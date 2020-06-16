PUNTA GORDA — Change could be on the way for a part of East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda outside the Ice House Pub and Manatee's Pizza.
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss street improvements for the roadway between northbound U.S. 41 and Nesbit Street such as adding sidewalks, decorative lighting for safety, benches and on-street parking.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Currently, there are no sidewalks or street lights, unlike some areas surrounding this part of East Virginia.
"That would be very nice," said John Berry, owner of Ice House Pub. "If there are sidewalks (here) so people can walk from downtown and they see the sidewalk continuing down to us (then that would be great)."
The two-lane road is lined with worn concrete and potholes on part of the north side and a grassy easement along part of the south side, making up around 35 unofficial parking spaces, according to city documents.
"It’s looked that way for the 12 years I’ve been there," Berry said.
On-street parking is another option in the city's plans that could amount to 30 official parking spaces.
James Montgomery, a Manatee's Pizza employee, thought more parking would be good for the area but was concerned about it being along the street.
"We definitely need more parking," Montgomery said, "but there is a lot of traffic (here) and people fly down this road."
The project would be paid for by the city's 1% local option sales tax − a tax used for funding infrastructure projects such as street improvements.
A potential timeline for the project was unavailable.
