Dog waste becoming a problem in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is urging residents and guests to clean up after their dogs when walking in public places.
"We have received requests from residents to remind community members about the need to pick up their pet waste," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun. "People not picking up after their pets is an ongoing citywide issue."
Reichert cited a recent example during setup for the city's downtown Light up the Night Christmas event.
"City staff witnessed a pet owner that needed to be reminded to pick up after his pet, which he did after a brief refusal," she said.
For a reminder, the city recently published their "Pooper Scooper" Ordinance in a weekly newsletter.
The law requires that any owner or person in control or having custody of any canine to immediately remove the fecal matter of such an animal.
The ordinance applies to anyone walking their pet on "the street, sidewalk, swale, bike path, park area or any other public property, as well as any private property to which the owner or person having custody or control of the canine does not have a legal interest."
Enforcement of the rule is handled through issued citations.
Any person who violates the ordinance will be assessed a civil penalty, including:
- a fine of $25 for a first violation,
- a fine of $50 for a second violation,
- a fine of $100 for each additional violation.
"This is an issue because people take pride in their beautiful city (and) want to enjoy recreation in the community in safe, sanitary conditions," Reichert said.
"Unfortunately," she continued, "not picking up pet waste isn’t just a visitor issue. The city also hears concerns from residents in neighborhoods about negligent pet owners."
Reichert went on to say that pet waste pick-up is an issue where residents and visitors can all hold each other accountable.
"If you have ever spent any time at Hounds on Henry dog park, you’ll know that pet waste becomes less of an issue when neighbors watch out for each other and demand accountability from all using the amenity," she said.
Leashes are also required for dogs in public places.
Leashed dogs are allowed in Laishley Park, Alice Park, Pittman Park, Nature Park and on the Punta Gorda Pathways.
"Dogs must be under physical control at all times and shall not interfere with other pedestrians or bicyclists," according to the language in the city's leash law.
Dogs are permitted without leashes only in Hounds on Henry dog park, located on West Henry Street in Punta Gorda.
