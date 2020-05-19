PUNTA GORDA — Lady Ghibli, a 5-year-old chihuahua-mix, is back to her old self again now that the Hounds on Henry dog park in Punta Gorda is open.
The city closed the park March 23 due to restrictions set during the coronavirus pandemic. The park was reopened May 4.
"Lady Ghibli actually went through a little bit of depression," said Sharon Sweeney, Ghibli's owner and Punta Gorda resident. "She quit eating. She was missing all of her friends."
Dog parks throughout Charlotte County were also closed March 25 and reopened April 24.
"I’m definitely happy that the parks are back open," Sweeney said. "I know she’ll be happy when she gets to see the rest of her friends. When they were closed, I’d walk her everyday and we went over to the Charlotte Harbor (Edgewater) park when it opened but there weren't many people or dogs there."
Since the reopening, dog owners have been returning to the Hounds on Henry park in small numbers.
"It’s smaller now probably because a lot of the snowbirds have gone back up north," Sweeney said. "During the season, there are more people here because all of the snowbirds are down. I experienced this last summer (too), there was just a small group because there weren’t as many people here."
Punta Gorda resident Kelly Wetzler and her 8-month-old dog Ruby, a black-mouth cur, have been back at the park every day since the reopening.
"We're happy to be back," Wetzler said. "When (the virus) first started I thought about people touching my dog and she comes to me and I’m touching her ... you have be safe (yes) but yet these dogs, they don’t know what’s going on and they have to be exercised."
Wetzler said most people she has seen have been observing social-distancing and other CDC guidelines.
"I think people have been practicing safe-distancing and obeying the rules," Wetzler said. "(For example) if you see that grouping of chairs (in the park), that's our only shade in the evening and we keep all the chairs spaced around 6 feet apart."
