featured

Don't forget to pose at airport

Catch You Later PGD

Punta Gorda Airport has this selfie spot for travelers to take one last shot before they head home. 

PUNTA GORDA - The Punta Gorda Airport and Charlotte County's visitors' bureau want to generate social media buzz with three selfie spots at the airport terminal.

The life-size fishing and beach scenes are at the departure check-in area and near the baggage claim.

The hope is that visitors arriving for vacations from Sun Country or Allegiant airlines will start or end their trips using the county's marketing taglines, #BestSideOutside or #FlyPGD. Those taglines help travelers, the airport and the tourism bureau find the social media fans of Charlotte County.

The two newest scenes include one with actual paddleboards and large lettering for visitors to stand under that says, "Landed in our Happy Place."

On the departure side, another scene includes a large fish on a fishing rod overlooking the intracoastal waterway and mangroves with the line "Catch You Later." 

A third scene has two chairs in front of a Gulf of Mexico coast sunset painted by local artist Larry E. Palmer.

PGD partnered with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau to create the displays.

“We hope the spots are seen as festive and fun, and we encourage everyone to share socially,” VCB Director of Marketing Maureen Morgenthien said.

Since masks are still required inside the Bailey Terminal, airport staff encourages passengers to smile with their eyes and post with #PGDSmize - the newly coined pandemic term for smiling with your eyes.

“We encourage visitors to take advantage of all three photo spots and walk through the corridor between ticketing and baggage claim to enjoy Art In Public Places, historical exhibits and the free Flybrary book exchange," said Kaley Miller, PGD’s Marketing & Communications manager.

Airport staff is planning to offer promotional prizes for picture takers that use the hashtags when posting and sharing. Details will be announced at a later date.

The photo op spots are open, so passengers traveling can capture their photos while at PGD and then watch Facebook.com/PuntaGordaAirport for upcoming information about the promotion.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

