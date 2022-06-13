PUNTA GORDA — The future look of downtown Punta Gorda comes back before the City Council on Wednesday, with parking and building height in the spotlight.
The city is in the process of wrapping up the first draft of proposed changes for Punta Gorda's land development regulations in its downtown.
Over the last few months, city staff has presented a series of possible LDR changes.
At the presentation, city staff looks to gain direction and clarification as they move into the second draft in the LDR rewrite process.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Building height has been the overarching issue since the city began revising its LDRs in 2019, with residents saying taller buildings — over 80 feet, for example — would ruin the city’s small town charm.
Last month, a majority of the City Council agreed to cap the building height at 80 feet.
“I know we don’t have 100% consensus on this, but we have a majority looking at doing a maximum all-in height restriction of 80 feet with no community benefits and no variances,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said at the May 18 meeting.
Both Vice Mayor Debby Carey and Council Member Melissa Lockhart agreed.
No official actions have been taken.
On April 20, city staff proposed a community benefits program that would allow buildings up to 80 feet in some areas if the developer provided benefits such as public improvements and boating amenities.
The city’s current code allows builders to pursue height variances to construct buildings beyond the 50-foot limit.
Whether or not to allow on- or off-site parking has also been a major source of debate.
At the May 18 meeting, Council Members Jaha Cummings and Mark Kurharski thought the majority was rushing to a decision and needed a better parking plan before dealing with height.
“I don’t think it’s just as easy to say you can do off-street parking or this other thing,” Kuharski said. “There’s more to it. We have to look at this thing holistically.”
He said there is a danger if the city doesn't look at building heights and parking situations at the same time.
"If you’re going to say, 'You can’t go higher,' then the developer can’t do the parking because he can’t devote all the property to parking or he’s got nothing left," he said.
Cummings also thought they needed to consider the issues more holistically.
"We can come to a balance of understanding that the reason someone has to go higher is because they actually have to build their own parking," he said. "If we can find some place where all the needs are getting met, then we can come to it (a decision)."
