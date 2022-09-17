Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell offered words of encouragement at Friday evening's Candlelight Recovery Vigil led by Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. His deputies and CBHC mental health clinicians will go on calls together if they're related to a mental health crisis or related situation.
With addiction more than four decades behind her, Michelle Harwood celebrated her recovery as a cocaine dealer and addict, when she lived in Detroit. She leads a Celebrate Recovery group Sunday evenings at St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Punta Gorda and is working as a nurse. Jack is retired from a school district.
Mari Beth shared her story of recovery from drug addiction and her survivor as a victim of human trafficking. She now devotes her time to Restoring Oaks, a nonprofit, faith-based community alliance to prevent and end human trafficking in Charlotte County.
At the close of a Friday night vigil in Punta Gorda, candles were held in the air to celebrate recovery from addiction.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Sisters Ariel Owings, left, and Lynn Starr donned Princess Belle and Ariel costumes Friday night. They are part of a theatrical group and show up in costume for worthy events.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
A bubble release was part of the Candlelight Recovery Vigil ceremony which ended with the gathering holding up lit candles. In between, speakers told their own stories of recovery.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, received a special award during the Candlelight Recovery Vigil for the work she's done to help residents who battle addiction.
PUNTA GORDA — More than a hundred people gathered Friday at Laishley Park to celebrate those who are in recovery from addiction.
Many were scheduled to share their own stories about recovery, but a number were unable to attend, said Kelly Pomerville of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care — the agency that led the Candlelight Recovery Vigil.
Those who did speak caused onlookers to fall silent as they shared their stories.
Michelle Harwood, who is a nurse and married to Jack Harwood, was once a cocaine addict and dealer in Detroit, she said.
At 6 p.m. each Sunday, Michelle Harwood presides over a Celebrate Recovery gathering at St. Mary’s Baptist Church on Cooper Street in Punta Gorda.
“My catchphrase is: ‘From drug dealer to hope dealer,’" she said.
Harwood introduced herself by talking about her addiction to cocaine and nicotine. Her recovery from cocaine is now 42 years, and her recovery from nicotine at 20 years. Nicotine was the hardest to kick, she said.
When a doctor prescribed some opiate pills, she became hooked on them, but she is now nine years recovered from them.
She urged the crowd to take advantage of the free Narcan that was being given out.
“It saves lives,” she said.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell addressed the gathering.
“No one chooses to be an addict,” Prummell said. “We started our mental health unit and IRIS (Integrated Response for Intervention and Support) teams in October,” he said, stating his office wanted to “make sure we’re providing services people of the county need.”
Law enforcement is only a small part of what the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office does today, he said, saying they no longer treats the addicted person as a criminal but seek to find them the help they need.
In July and August “there were no fatalities,” he said.
“This month we lost three lives to substance abuse that should not have happened.”
He lauded those who have been sober “a day, a week, a month, or longer.” He said the journey to recover from addiction is a “rough road,” but he wanted to know those struggling that they are “not traveling alone."
