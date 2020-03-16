PUNTA GORDA — Dredge work is underway for the Bonefish Bayou canal between Ocean Drive and Palm Tree Drive in Punta Gorda.
The work kicked off Monday and is expected to run through March 31, weather and equipment operation permitting.
The contractor is off-loading the dredge material at a vacant lot on Palm Tree Drive. The material is then transported to another location by dump trucks.
Typically, the city’s canal maintenance department dredges the inlets annually. Bonefish Bayou is a unique project, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
“The ‘silting in’ was brought to the attention of staff by property owners along Palm Tree Drive when they had issues getting their boats out,” Reichert said. “A sonar reading of the canal was performed and staff discovered some high areas near seawalls that failed as a result of Hurricane Irma.”
The canal remains open to boaters, but they will have to navigate around the barge.
“The contractor is aware of boating traffic and will stop construction temporarily to allow vessels to pass,” Reichert said.
The Bonefish Bayou is a dead-end canal that leads out to Charlotte Harbor and is adjacent to a portion of Palm Tree Drive and Ocean Drive properties.
As far as dump trucks moving through the area, Reichert said city staff will work to minimize impact to neighbors.
For additional information on this project, please contact Canal Maintenance Supervisor, Cathy Miller, Punta Gorda Public Works Department at 941-575-5050 between the business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.