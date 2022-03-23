PUNTA GORDA - The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are doing their part to assist the people of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine. Knowing there is a large Ukrainian population in North Port, we wanted to help the relatives of our neighbors in North Port by collecting items they said were needed,” said Nanette Leonard, founder of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.

Leonard organized the "Humanitarium Aid Drive for Relatives of North Port Residents" on March 21, and numerous Fresh Jersey Tomatoes assisted in the event which was held at TT's Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda.

Hundreds of items such as baby supplies, first aid kits, pillows, flashlights, blankets, medical supplies, toiletries, personal items and more were donated by dozens of residents of Southwest Florida.

Natlya Koshman, who moved to North Port from Ukraine when she was 12, is helping the group.

Now a nurse, she directed the donations to Ukrainian churches that will send the items overseas.

The supplies will be delivered to Koshman's parents in Western Ukraine who will distribute them among 2,000 refugees taking shelter in a church and school.

Some 5,000 Ukrainians are living in North Port; many have relatives who still live in Ukraine. - Staff Writer Nancy Semon contributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments