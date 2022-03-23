Natlya Koshman and Nanette Leonard stand with the hundreds of supplies donated for the "Fresh Jersey Tomatoes Humanitarium Aid Drive for Relatives of North Port Residents" at TT's Tiki Hut in Punta Gorda. Leonard, of Punta Gorda, is the founder of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes. Koshman was born in Ukraine and is a North Port resident.
Anna Cranmer, Diane Szynal, and Lisa Colgan of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, help sort the personal supplies donated for the "Humanitarian Aid Drive for the Relatives of North Port Residents Living in Ukraine."
Hundreds of items were donated by southwest Florida residents to a humanitarian drive sponsored by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes and held at TT's Tiki Hut, Punta Gorda. The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes is a group of women originally from New Jersey, who now reside in Charlotte County.
Lina Fugere and Russell Fugere delivered items for the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes' Humanitarian Aid Drive for Relatives of North Port Residents Living In Ukraine" held at TT's Tiki Hut, Punta Gorda. Hundreds of items were donated by residents from southwest Florida.
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, collected hundreds of personal items, blankets, first aid kits baby supplies and more from the residents of southwest Florida. The supplies will be driven to New York and delivered to Ukrainian family and friends of North Port residents.
Natlya Koshman, who was born in Ukraine and moved to North Port when she was 12, thanks the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes for their efforts in organizing a humanitarian aid drive for her family and friends in Ukraine. The FJT's "Humanitarian Aid Drive for Relatives of North Port Residents Living In Ukraine" collected hundreds of items at TT's Tiki Hut, Punta Gorda.
The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, along with family and friends, take supplies donated from residents across southwest Florida to be delivered to the family and friends of North Port residents in Ukraine. The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes are a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County.
Dozens of personal supplies were donated for a humanitarian aid drive sponsored by the Fresh Jersey Tomatoes. The drive was held at TT's Tiki Hut; hundreds of items were donated by residents of Southwest Florida.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
PUNTA GORDA - The Fresh Jersey Tomatoes, a group of women originally from New Jersey who now reside in Charlotte County, are doing their part to assist the people of Ukraine.
“Our hearts are breaking watching events unfold for the people of Ukraine. Knowing there is a large Ukrainian population in North Port, we wanted to help the relatives of our neighbors in North Port by collecting items they said were needed,” said Nanette Leonard, founder of Fresh Jersey Tomatoes.
Leonard organized the "Humanitarium Aid Drive for Relatives of North Port Residents" on March 21, and numerous Fresh Jersey Tomatoes assisted in the event which was held at TT's Tiki Bar in Punta Gorda.
Hundreds of items such as baby supplies, first aid kits, pillows, flashlights, blankets, medical supplies, toiletries, personal items and more were donated by dozens of residents of Southwest Florida.
Natlya Koshman, who moved to North Port from Ukraine when she was 12, is helping the group.
Now a nurse, she directed the donations to Ukrainian churches that will send the items overseas.
The supplies will be delivered to Koshman's parents in Western Ukraine who will distribute them among 2,000 refugees taking shelter in a church and school.
Some 5,000 Ukrainians are living in North Port; many have relatives who still live in Ukraine. - Staff Writer Nancy Semon contributed.
