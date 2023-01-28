Police lights

PUNTA GORDA — A 27-year-old Fort Myers man driving a Ford Focus on Interstate 75 near Punta Gorda hit a semi tractor trailer shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

The driver of the sedan suffered serious injuries and was transported by Med Flight to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.


