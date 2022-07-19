PUNTA GORDA — William Dryburgh appears to have a comfortable fundraising lead over Rachel Keesling in the Punta Gorda City Council race.
Both Dryburgh and Keesling are running for the District 2 seat on the City Council. The seat is held by Debby Carey, who chose not to run for re-election.
Keesling previously served four terms on the City Council and was previously selected among her peers to serve as Mayor.
Dryburgh currently works as a realtor and serves as on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. He also previously served as Punta Gorda’s fire chief.
According to documents filed with the City Clerk, Dryburgh has raised approximately $4,316 in total contributions as of July 1 — more than double the $2,000 raised by Keesling.
Half of Keesling’s campaign funds so far come from a $1,000 loan from herself to her campaign. Dryburgh has also made $200 loan to his own campaign.
The other $1,000 to Keesling’s campaign came from a single donor: Port Charlotte resident Joanne Bradley.
Dryburgh, meanwhile, has received two donations of $1,000: first from Jane and Steve Duke of Port Charlotte and second from Dennis Gilstad of Arcadia.
His campaign has also received $500 donations from two Punta Gorda-based companies: Florida Lakes Inc. and Southwest Land Developers.
Local businessmen Bruce Laishley and Richard J. Treworgy have also donated $500 each to Dryburgh’s campaign.
Both campaigns have not yet spent much of their war chests, according to finance records. Both campaigns have paid the $159 fee to file as candidates in the election. Keesling has also paid $34 for checks to be used by the campaign.
In a recent interview with The Daily Sun, Dryburgh has said that he wants to prevent overdevelopment and preserve Punta Gorda’s aesthetic.
“There are ways to accommodate some growth within the city, but it has to be something that’s not going to change the fabric of the city,” Dryburgh said in the interview.
Keesling told reporters earlier this month that she aims to continue her work on the council, keeping the budget transparent and legislating as a fiscal conservative.
“I believe in our (the city’s) mission and will make decisions that align with that vision for our city,” Keesling said.
