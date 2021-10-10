Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an Aug. 30 crash that left a Punta Gorda woman dead and a Texas man in jail. The driver of this Ford sedan was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter.
PUNTA GORDA - Statistics from local law enforcement show a general increase in DUI arrests since 2019.
The Punta Gorda Police Department has made 60 arrests for driving under the influence between Jan. 1 and Sept. 13 of this year, according to data released to The Daily Sun.
During the same period in 2019, 45 DUI arrests were made; it rose to 61 arrests during the same period in 2020.
In an email to The Daily Sun, police officials noted the number of DUI arrests do not correlate to the total number of DUI drivers on the road.
“Over the past two years we have officers who have become much more experienced and educated on conducting DUI investigations,” said Lt. Dylan Renz, public information officer for Punta Gorda Police Department. “We have also increased DUI specific patrols.”
In a month-by-month breakdown of the arrests, April saw the most DUI arrests with 11, following by 10 each in January and August.
The Daily Sun reached out to other local offices and agencies for DUI arrest numbers in the same timeline.
Both the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated a rise in the number of arrests for DUI between 2019 and 2021.
A small number of those arrests overall took place in DeSoto, with seven arrests in the 2019 year-to-date, rising to 15 in 2020 and 26 so far this year.
CCSO was only able to provide yearly totals for 2019 and 2020, and a total so far for 2021. However, 2019 saw 255 DUI arrests for the whole year, rising to 283 in 2020. So far, there have been 253 DUI arrests in 2021 as of Sept. 13 — meaning that 2021 is on track to surpass 2019 numbers.
The only responding agency that saw a decline in DUI arrests was North Port Police Department.
Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 13 of 2019, North Port Police recorded 76 arrests for DUI; by 2020, that number in the same time period fell to 37, roughly cut in half, before rising somewhat again to 48 year-to-date for 2021.
