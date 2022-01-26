PUNTA GORDA - A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly driving while drunk and refusing sobriety tests after injuring a woman in a crash.
Justin Dale Flowers, 39, of Punta Gorda, faces multiple charges in the wreck, according to Charlotte County authorities.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Loop Road and Piper Road on Monday.
The arrest report described one vehicle, a white Chrysler van, as having rolled over on its roof. A nearby silver Chevrolet pick-up truck sustained “moderate front end damage.”
Deputies in the report said they were unable to make contact with the van driver, as she was being extracted from the vehicle by EMS.
They made contact with Flowers, who was driving the pickup. When questioned by deputies, according to the report, Flowers said he did not remember what had happened and asked if the other driver was OK.
Deputies reported a “strong odor” of alcohol coming from Flowers, along with “bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.” When deputies asked if Flowers had alcohol that night, he declined to answer further questions.
The arrest report cites two witnesses, other motorists who were driving eastbound on Jones Loop Road leading up to the crash. Both witnesses, according to authorities, said they saw the Chrysler van move into the center lane driving on Jones Loop.
At the same time, the pickup — in the westbound lanes — went over the road’s median. Both witnesses said that they saw the pickup strike the front of the van.
The investigator at the scene determined Flowers to be at fault for the crash and read him his Miranda warning. According to the report, Flowers turned around and placed his hands behind his back, and stated that “he understood his rights.”
Flowers was asked if he would undergo field sobriety tests, which he refused. He was arrested and taken to a hospital to be medically cleared. During this time, Flowers again refused to provide a breath or urine sample at the investigator’s request, before being transported to Charlotte County Jail.
Flowers has been charged with one count each of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with damage to person or property of another, and refusal to submit to DUI testing. He was released Tuesday on a bond of $5,500. His next court appearance is Feb. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.