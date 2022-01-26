PUNTA GORDA -- Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash on Burnt Store Road on Wednesday between a dump truck and a bus.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Notre Dame Boulevard.

The wreck left minor damage on the bus, labelled with Naples Transportation and Tours. The dump truck, labeled as belonging to Trucks Lago Corporation, was left stuck on the side of Burnt Store Road.

None of the 15 passengers on the bus suffered injuries from the crash, according to county officials.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda hospital with minor injuries.

