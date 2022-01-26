featured Dump truck, tour bus collide on Burnt Store Road By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Emergency personnel look over the dump truck on the side of Burnt Store Road. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE & EMS A mark of the damage on the bus after the crash. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE & EMS The dump truck came to rest on the side of the road after making contact with a bus on Burnt Store Road on Wednesday. SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE A bus from Naples Transportation and Tours was involved in a crash with the dump truck. SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNTA GORDA -- Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a crash on Burnt Store Road on Wednesday between a dump truck and a bus.The crash occurred at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Notre Dame Boulevard.The wreck left minor damage on the bus, labelled with Naples Transportation and Tours. The dump truck, labeled as belonging to Trucks Lago Corporation, was left stuck on the side of Burnt Store Road.None of the 15 passengers on the bus suffered injuries from the crash, according to county officials.The driver of the dump truck was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda hospital with minor injuries. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Punta Gorda Trucks Lago Corporation Charlotte County Burnt Store Road Notre Dame Boulevard Vehicle Crash Naples Transportation And Tours Trending Now Arrest warrant issued in Celtic Ray shooting PG Farmers Market expansion 'a win-win' Cops: Senior holds deputies at bay with umbrella Punta Gorda man arrested on sex battery charges 39 of 89 green iguanas euthanized by FWC Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Arrest warrant issued in Celtic Ray shooting PG Farmers Market expansion 'a win-win' Cops: Senior holds deputies at bay with umbrella Punta Gorda man arrested on sex battery charges 39 of 89 green iguanas euthanized by FWC Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
