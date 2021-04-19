PUNTA GORDA — Residents of Parkhill Estates and neighboring communities are fed up with the noise from what they say are hundreds of dump trucks using Burnt Store Road near U.S. 41 on a daily basis.
“People who have lived here for years are leaving because of the noise,” said Larry Larson, a Parkhill board director. “Others are moving deeper into the community away from the road.”
Larson is one of over 500 residents from the Parkhill, Eagle Point, River Haven and Gulf View RV Resort communities along Burnt Store Road who have signed a petition pushing for Charlotte County to find a solution to their dump truck dilemma.
Residents believe the increase in dump truck traffic is due to construction and development taking place in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers.
“We have followed some of the trucks and they go all the way down to there,” Larson said. “It’s residential and business development happening.”
The noise is not the only problem, Larson said, but also the high speeds at which the dump trucks are traveling.
“People are afraid to go on the road,” said Larson, who has lived in Parkhill for 15 years. “I don’t know why all of a sudden these dump trucks have the right to do whatever they want.
“What rights do we, who pay all the taxes in this area, have to have any say in this because we can’t do anything.”
Over 600 residents live in the four communities, which lie within the first mile of Burnt Store Road immediately south of U.S. 41.
“For the past year, our communities have been turned upside down by the traffic, speed and noise created by the dump trucks that use this section of road,” wrote Larson, along with board directors from the other three communities, in an April 5 letter to the Charlotte County commissioners and the Punta Gorda City Council.
Parkhill was annexed into the city limits years ago, but Burnt Store Road and the other three communities are under the county’s jurisdiction.
For a year or so now, community residents say they have been dealing with the increased speed and “incredible noise” from over 300 unmuffled dump trucks a day.
They also attribute a number of car crashes to the dump trucks’ speed, including one where a vehicle lost control, went off road and crashed into a Parkhill resident’s home.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the crashes or the traffic concerns.
Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan J. Renz said their department has assisted CCSO with some traffic enforcement in the area but could not speak to any specifics because the roadway was outside the city limits.
The residents have made three suggestions to the county to resolve the problems. The options include:
Rerouting the dump trucks to U.S. 41 south to Zemel Road — where there is high-volume truck traffic due to a nearby landfill — and then east to Burnt Store Road.
To lower the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph within that section of Burnt Store Road.
Enforce the Florida Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles muffler requirement for trucks, which regulates decibel levels of vehicle’s exhaust systems, among other rules.
“The only option that we feel has any ability to fly is lowering the speed limit,” Larson said.
The county’s public works engineering division does have a traffic study in the works on this section of Burnt Store Road, according to county spokesperson Tracy Doherty.
“The traffic data along Burnt Store Road in Acline Road’s vicinity, south of U.S. 41, has been collected and is under review,” Doherty said. “This data provides volume, speed and type of vehicles that travel Burnt Store Road.
“When the engineering division has completed analyzing the data, their findings will be shared with the residents.”
Larson feels the county would have taken action sooner if their communities’ home values were higher.
“If we were in the $500,000 to a million-dollar range, this would have been taken care of already; it wouldn’t be an issue,” he said.
Larson said most of the homes in the area probably average around $85,000.
“Dollars make a difference, and this would never happen if these people (here) had lots of money,” he said. “We are no less a citizen than someone else; it just doesn’t seem fair.”
