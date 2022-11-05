PUNTA GORDA — Teacher Carmen Vaz wanted her students to learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, so her students will take part in a living museum and then act in her original play.
Vaz teaches first- and second-grade students at East Elementary School.
On Nov. 16, students will portray notable Hispanic persons in their Living History Museum.
“We will present actors, politicians, activists, athletes, painters, scientists and musicians,” Vaz said. “The students will essentially be a statue of that person. Each student will stand still like a statue and when someone presses their ‘play’ button, they will come to life and present information about that person.”
People portrayed will include Ellen Ochoa, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Pau Gasol, Diana Taurasi, Alex Rodriguez, Justice Sonia Sotomayer, Pablo Picasso, Cardi B, George Lopez, Ceasar Chavez, Salvador Dali, Sofia Vergara and Antonio Banderas.
Students will present information to other students, staff and families as they walk through the museum, which will be hosted in the school cafeteria from 1:15-2:30 p.m.
The following day students will act in “Quincerella” — which Vaz loosely based on “Cinderella.”
The main character, Mariella, is excited to celebrate her quinceanera, but her wicked stepmother tries to ruin it. Will she succeed?
A quinceanera is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood.
Performances are 5:30 p.m., Nov. 17; doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $2 and concessions will be sold.
There will also be special performances from the East Elementary chorus.
This year's theme for Hispanic Heritage Month, which falls in November, is "Unidos: Inclusivity for a stronger nation."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Hispanic population in 2020 was 62.1 million, or 19% of all Americans, making it the nation's second largest behind White Americans and ahead of Black Americans.
