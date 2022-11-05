PUNTA GORDA — Teacher Carmen Vaz wanted her students to learn more about Hispanic Heritage Month, so her students will take part in a living museum and then act in her original play.

Vaz teaches first- and second-grade students at East Elementary School.


Email: nancy.semon@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Did You Know?

This year's theme for Hispanic Heritage Month, which falls in November, is "Unidos: Inclusivity for a stronger nation."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Hispanic population in 2020 was 62.1 million, or 19% of all Americans, making it the nation's second largest behind White Americans and ahead of Black Americans.

Load comments