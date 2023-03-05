Hibo's Dream

Students in East Elementary School were a part of Hibo's Dream play in the cafeteria.

PUNTA GORDA — An East Elementary School teacher recently wrote a play and her students performed it.

Called "Hibo's Dream," the play was about an African American girl who moves from Miami to a new city.


Students perform in an original play "Hibo's Dream" written by the Carmen Vaz, a teacher at East Elementary School. 

