PUNTA GORDA — An East Elementary School teacher recently wrote a play and her students performed it.
Called "Hibo's Dream," the play was about an African American girl who moves from Miami to a new city.
"When she starts at her new school, she is the only student with brown skin," said Carmen Vaz, a teacher at the school. "After her first day at school, Hibo does not want to go back because the students do not look like her. They can't pronounce her name and they look at her like she is an alien."
That night when Hibo goes to sleep, she is visited by influential African Americans who tell her the importance of her continuing to go to school.
A poster on the wall in her room gave Hibo something she would remember forever, it said, "No one else is you and that is your superpower.
After the show, Vaz applauded her students.
"It went really well," Vaz said.
This wasn't the first play, Vaz and her students presented this school year. Last month, 17 students held a "The Experience," a celebration of Black history showcasing famous athletes, artists, inventors, singers and and actors like Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy and Chadwick Boseman. Students were visited by the Flagettes dancers and the Miami Carol City Chiefs Marching Band who performed in the cafeteria at the school.
Earlier in the school year, Vaz's students portrayed notable Hispanics. Students researched Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Gloria Estefan, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Antonio Banderas., Diana Taurasi, Alex Rodriguez, Pablo Picasso, George Lopez, Ceasar Chavez, Salvador Dali, Justice Sonia Sotomayer and Pau Gasol. They stood like a statute and then came to life to explain about the person they portrayed.
"Our students excel," she said. "They are writing their own non-fiction books about themselves. They will learn to use Google, do research and how to type on a computer before they are in middle school. They sure have fun doing it."
