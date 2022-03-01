PUNTA GORDA — An officer with Charlotte County Fire/EMS was demoted last month for waiting 3 minutes to enter a building where a man was injured.
Thomas Macchia did not follow department protocols on a Jan. 18 call, according to an internal investigation.
The protocols missed included “not wearing personal protective equipment, unsafe apparatus practices, poor customer service … and failure to follow standards of care,” it stated.
Macchia has worked for Fire/EMS since 2000.
“After a thorough investigation, violations were substantiated,” read a notice form regarding Macchia’s disciplinary hearing.
Macchia was demoted from lieutenant to fire medic as a consequence of the hearing.
The hearing arose from a complaint regarding Macchia’s response to a call from the Cheney Brothers Inc. facility off Piper Road.
According to an email sent by Cheney Brothers staff to Public Safety officials, Macchia arrived in a fire truck and met with a employee at the building entrance.
Macchia said he and other firefighters were waiting on the ambulance to arrive; he noted that the fire truck moved to make way for the ambulance.
When the staff asked Macchia if he would go to the injured person, he replied he was waiting to guide the ambulance personnel. A staff member said they would be there to point EMS to the situation, but Macchia chose to wait for the ambulance himself.
Video footage of the building’s exterior was provided to Public Safety, which showed Macchia arriving at the scene and speaking with Cheney Brothers’ staff for around three minutes before the arrival of the ambulance. At that point, a stretcher is deployed and emergency personnel seek out the injured person inside.
In his statement regarding the incident, Macchia admitted he did make the decision to wait for the ambulance’s arrival.
“While waiting for Rescue 32 (the ambulance on call) to arrive on scene, a few employees advised the injury was not life threatening,” wrote Macchia in his statement.
Personnel involved with the call also began putting PPE on during the wait, Macchia said.
Testimony from other personnel at the scene indicated that a male patient had suffered an ankle injury and was sitting on a forklift waiting for treatment. Macchia noted in his statement that he interviewed the patient when he made contact and that an air splint was applied to the patient’s leg. He was transported to ShorePoint Punta Gorda for treatment.
“Charlotte County Fire & EMS responds to over 30,000 medical calls annually,” Charlotte County Public Safety Director Jason Fair said. “We take complaints about our service and patient care seriously. We thoroughly investigate allegations and act accordingly where warranted to ensure such performance does not happen again.”
Fair said his office takes pride “in the level of care (they) provide … this remains evident in the daily performance of the nearly 300 men and women of Charlotte County Fire & EMS who wear the uniform and ensure the safety of our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.