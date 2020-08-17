PUNTA GORDA — A final piece to the Harborwalk puzzle in Punta Gorda is almost complete with the addition of a new section at Gilchrist Park.
Presently, the Harborwalk is a 2.4-mile multi-use recreational trail that runs along Charlotte Harbor and Peace River.
The new section stretches from the Gilchrist Park gazebo to the Bayfront Center, allowing for a more fluid connection to the Punta Gorda Pathway multi-use recreation system.
“Completion of the Harborwalk (in this area) is the final piece in the park environs that will enable bicyclists, walkers and runners to co-exist in a congestion-free pathway segment through the park,” said City Manager Howard Kunik.
Kunik went on to say that the approximate 18 miles of Punta Gorda Pathway trails system “now has a myriad of options — multi-use recreation trails, Harborwalk, sidewalks and linear park trails — connecting the south end of the city at Burnt Store Meadows to the historic district and the neighborhoods in between.”
Currently, Pavement Maintenance of Fort Myers, contractor for the project, is performing retention pond shaping, excavation and grade work near the Punta Gorda Sailing Club in prep of sidewalk construction, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Minor asphalt and striping work will be scheduled at a later date near the sail center.
The sidewalk connecting to the Bayfront Center is already complete but some more work is still being done.
“Continuing (efforts there include) electrical, decorative lighting and bollard installation, sod, landscaping and irrigation,” Reichert said.
The contractor has until Sept. 30 to complete the project, weather depending.
So far, Reichert said that they “have been very proactive and on track.”
Mayor Nancy Prafke, an avid cyclist, said she is looking forward to the Harborwalk enhancements.
“It will allow for all types of activities to more easily co-exist,” Prafke said. “Absolutely, I’ll be using the new Harborwalk when it’s completed. Years ago, before we began expanding the Harborwalk and it was merely a sidewalk, I heard someone ask why we should invest in this when no one uses it.
“A look at the investments made by other communities in their waterside amenities said this was a very good thing to do for Punta Gorda.”
