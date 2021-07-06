PUNTA GORDA — Developers of a new apartment complex in Punta Gorda want to expand their original plan to meet the area's need for affordable housing.
The project, called Verandas III, had been set to bring 56 multi-family, affordable apartment homes to the city at 24420 Airport Road.
At Wednesday's meeting, the Punta Gorda Housing Authority and development partner, Norstar Development USA, will ask the City Council for approval to bring that total to around 80 affordable apartment homes.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
The public hearing for the project will be the first of two readings before the developers can move forward with the changes.
"This is a site that will meet a significant public need which is for affordable housing," said attorney Geri Waksler, of the McCrory Law Firm, on behalf of the developers at a June 28 Punta Gorda Planning Commission meeting.
"The demand for affordable housing far (outweighs) the supply in both the city and the county," she continued. "That's one of the reasons why we are looking to expand the number which we can do essentially from the same amount of acres."
The city's planning commission did approve the developer's expansion proposal at the June 28 meeting.
The original 56-unit proposal was approved by the City Council in 2018.
PGHA and Norstar completed the neighboring Verandas I and II, an affordable senior housing community, in 2017.
Waksler told the planning commission that the Verandas III project — which will not be limited to seniors only — will still contain four buildings, a clubhouse, a playground and resident parking.
"The only difference is that the two eastern buildings — adjacent to the existing senior apartment community (Verandas I and II) — the two buildings closest to there have been enlarged from a 16- and eight-unit building to two 24-unit buildings," Waksler said.
"All we are really talking about is a modification to enlarge two buildings," she continued. "From the street and from the properties to the west and the north, this project is going to look almost exactly like it would under the existing approval."
The new complex will also be within walking distance of a preschool, an elementary school, a middle school and a high school, as well as shopping and employment opportunities.
"It is ideally located for an affordable housing community," Waksler said.
