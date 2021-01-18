PUNTA GORDA — The Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on unruly passengers in the wake of an uptick in incidents stemming from customers’ refusals to wear masks and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed a Jan. 13 order directing a stricter legal enforcement policy that includes fines of up to $35,000 and even imprisonment.
“Flying is the safest mode of transportation and I signed this order to keep it that way,” Dickson said in an FAA press release.
Historically, the agency has addressed unruly-passenger incidents using a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties.
That will no longer be the case, however, as the agency plans to pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates or interferes with airline crew members.
The new policy is in effect through March 30. FAA representatives could not be reached for comment on the new policy’s cut-off date.
Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said they haven’t experienced too many issues with unruly passengers.
“Allegiant Air and local law enforcement partners based here at the airport have periodically dealt with unruly passengers − most often related to intoxication − and ejected them from flights at PGD,” Miller said. “It is usually taken care of quickly by law enforcement without issues, and the Charlotte County Airport Authority does not have to get involved.”
In September 2020, however, a man had to be removed from an Allegiant Air flight at the Punta Gorda Airport because he became disruptive after asking a flight attendant to put her face mask back on during a pre-flight safety briefing.
The travel company’s policy requires passengers to wear masks “during all phases of travel,” according to the company’s website.
At the time of the incident, Allegiant representatives had said there are instances of customers who are hard of hearing or need to read lips requesting a crew member briefly remove a mask for clarification.
As far as passengers are concerned, Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Grey said the travel company’s face covering policy is “designed to ensure to the greatest degree possible that potential violators do not board an aircraft.”
“Passengers are required to submit a health acknowledgement at check-in, which includes agreeing to wear a face covering throughout travel,” Grey said in an email Thursday. “That policy is enforced at the ticket counter and in the gate area prior to boarding.
Grey went on to say that the company continues to provide health and safety kits to any passengers who would like them. These kits include a single-use face mask and wipes.
“Our crews carry these on board the aircraft as well,” Grey said, “in case passengers need a replacement mask in flight for any reason — a strap breaks, mask falls to the floor, etc.”
Grey said they haven’t seen a noticeable increase in unruly passengers in recent weeks but they support the FAA’s new policy.
“We welcome the FAA’s strong stance on unruly passengers, understanding the safety risk such incidents can create for both passengers and crew,” she said. “While airline policies requiring face coverings throughout the flight are clear, additional weight of potential federal fines adds teeth to our crews’ efforts to ensure a safe, seamless flight experience for everyone on board.”
