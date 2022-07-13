FSW Campus

A false bomb threat at FSW Charlotte campus was called into law enforcement on Wednesday.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County deputies announced that Florida SouthWestern State College–Charlotte Campus was the target of a swatting on Wednesday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted on social media about a bomb threat regarding a classroom on the campus.

The post noted the caller was "extremely hard to understand" and hung up on dispatchers, who were unable to reach them via a return call.

Deputies subsequently arrived on campus, made contact with campus police and closed down entryways.

According to CCSO's Intelligence Unit, the number was found to have been used to report various other college threats across Florida — all of which were found to be false.

The school was then cleared, with no bomb being found.

"These types of threats are not a laughing matter and the safety of our community remains our top priority," the post read.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments