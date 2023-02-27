PUNTA GORDA — Featuring styles from the 1920s through the 1950s, women of P.E.O.  International presented a vintage fashion show and luncheon fundraiser at Twin Isles County Club in Punta Gorda on Thursday.

Chapter HN of P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is a local group of women who raise money for women's higher education.


