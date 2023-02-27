PUNTA GORDA — Featuring styles from the 1920s through the 1950s, women of P.E.O. International presented a vintage fashion show and luncheon fundraiser at Twin Isles County Club in Punta Gorda on Thursday.
Chapter HN of P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is a local group of women who raise money for women's higher education.
"We give scholarships to graduating seniors at local high schools as well as women returning to college to finish degrees that they weren't able to complete in the past," fundraising organizer Patti Linn said
P.E.O. was founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, according to Linn. There are chapters all over the United States, Canada and England.
"The mission is to celebrate the advancement of women and educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and has helped to support Cottey College in Missouri," Linn said. "We hope to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations."
The P.E.O. Sisterhood has helped more than 113,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $366 million in educational assistance, making a difference through six philanthropies and a foundation, according to its website.
"There are 200 Chapters in Florida and three Chapters in Charlotte County," Linn said. "We have 42 members in our group. Women from all three chapters and their guests attended the fundraiser."
Besides the fashion show, there was also a silent auction fundraiser as well as live music by pianist Effie Allen.
All money raised at the event will help women in the area pursue higher education.
"After reviewing applications, we choose several and provide scholarships, awards and low-interest loans," Linn said.
