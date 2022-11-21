Those who suffered damage to their property from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance, after the State of Florida made a request for an extension.
FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, as well as Brevard, Collier, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find a center close to you, go online to floridadisaster.org. You may also text DRC along with your ZIP Code to 43362.
It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Those interested can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.
Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
If you have insurance, you are encouraged to file a claim for damage to your home, personal property and vehicles before you apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate other sources of assistance you may have received.
