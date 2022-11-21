Mobile Home

Those who suffered damage to their property from Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance, after the State of Florida made a request for an extension.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12 for residents in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, as well as Brevard, Collier, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.


