PUNTA GORDA — Authorities arrested a teenager for allegedly causing a fatal crash while drunk at the wheel in March.
Coen William Wells, 18, of Punta Gorda, was charged with one count each of DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage along with vehicular homicide.
To the Sun editor: Why don't you post comments from the online section of the paper in a discrete place? Why don't you print the good ones in the paper's "letters" column?
The DUI and manslaughter charges seem fitting here. But this traffic issue raises the greater problem of speeding and other driving violations in Charlotte County. The shortage of traffic law enforcement officers is serious, which means dealing with traffic violations, and speeding is not being accomplished. Speeders and reckless driving on I-75 are known to everyone who travels the road (speeds of 80 to 90 mph are common). Now, Burnt Store Road has become a speedway, particularly for commuters from Cape Coral. Every day, when I drive it from my home in Charlotte County to Punta Gorda, drivers pass me doing 70 to as much as 80 mph, with nary a car being stopped. Additionally, nobody uses turn signals when changing lanes -- are they forbidden in Florida? Too busy just weaving between lanes, I guess. We've got a traffic enforcement problem in Charlotte County!
Well if the 59 year old pulled out onto 41 in front of the teenager on 41, I do not understand why he would be charged with manslaughter. I can see him getting a DUI, but manslaughter seems a bit harsh, since the 59 year old pulled out in front of him..
(3) comments
