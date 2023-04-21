Orma Lillian Barrows

PUNTA GORDA — A drunk driving suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting a police car and fleeing the scene.

Orma Lillian Barrows, 72, was charged with one count each of DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.


   
