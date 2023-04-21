PUNTA GORDA — A drunk driving suspect was arrested Thursday after allegedly hitting a police car and fleeing the scene.
Orma Lillian Barrows, 72, was charged with one count each of DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday night at Taylor Road and Cooper Street, according to Barrows' arrest report.
The report listed that the crash involved a Punta Gorda Police Department officer in a marked PGPD car.
Since the crash involved a law enforcement vehicle, FHP took over the investigation.
The officer told troopers that he had his lights flashing and was on his way to report to a call, when a maroon Honda four-door vehicle struck his vehicle.
The Honda then left the scene, but the officer was able to follow the car and pull over the driver.
The Punta Gorda Police Department later confirmed that the officer involved in the crash was not injured. The patrol car is undergoing repairs.
The driver of the Honda, identified as Barrows, was taken to ShorePoint Punta Gorda for treatment.
According to the report, she was described as being "combative" with medical staff.
Barrows spoke with the troopers at the hospital and allegedly said that she did not know she was involved in a crash at first.
The report also alleges that Barrows had "bloodshot, watery eyes" and had a strong smell of alcohol coming off her person during their conversation.
After Barrows was released from the hospital, troopers transported her to Charlotte County Jail.
However, medical staff at the jail then told the troopers that Barrows was too intoxicated to be processed at the jail. They then returned to the hospital, where Barrows verbally agreed to have law enforcement take a blood sample to test for alcohol content.
Medical staff allegedly reported a blood-alcohol test with a result of .257%. That's more than three times the legal limit for driving in Florida, which is .08%.
Barrows was later brought back to the jail by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies and was released Thursday on $2,250 total bond.
