featured FHP: Man caught trafficking four on I-75 Staff Report Feb 16, 2022 NORTH FORT MYERS - A Texas man transporting four undocumented immigrants to Miami "for financial benefit" is facing charges of human smuggling. Navas-Salazar Abel Fernando, 19, of Pasadena, Texas, was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol on Feb. 15 just passed the Charlotte County line in Lee County near North Fort Myers. Fernando was driving a Lincoln Navigator with a temporary license tag out of Texas, according to a news release from FHP. "The traffic stop investigation determined the driver was transporting passengers (illegal immigrants) to Miami for financial profit," the news release stated. Fernando faces four counts of human smuggling; and one count each of no valid drivers license; operating an unregistered vehicle and attaching license tag not assigned, FHP stated. According to the news release, the four people in the Navigator have been turned over to Homeland Security agents "for immigration processing." The vehicle was impounded. Fernando was processed into a jail facility on the evening of Feb. 15.
