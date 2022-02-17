Police lights

PUNTA GORDA - Traffic was slowed and a man was injured on Interstate 75 early Thursday when a driver lost control of his semi-truck, authorities said. 

The trucker, a 36-year-old man from Adel, Georgia, was southbound on I-75 near Tuckers Grade Road in the right lane about 1:45 a.m.

He "failed to maintain control of Vehicle 1," according to a news release. It "traveled off the roadway right, and collided with a light pole located on the grass shoulder."

The driver suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.

The semi "overturned and spilled numerous large cylindrical tubes onto the shoulder."

The crash remains under investigation.

