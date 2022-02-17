featured FHP: Man seriously injured on I-75 Staff Report Feb 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUNTA GORDA - Traffic was slowed and a man was injured on Interstate 75 early Thursday when a driver lost control of his semi-truck, authorities said. The trucker, a 36-year-old man from Adel, Georgia, was southbound on I-75 near Tuckers Grade Road in the right lane about 1:45 a.m.He "failed to maintain control of Vehicle 1," according to a news release. It "traveled off the roadway right, and collided with a light pole located on the grass shoulder."The driver suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.The semi "overturned and spilled numerous large cylindrical tubes onto the shoulder."The crash remains under investigation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Punta Gorda, Florida Punta Gorda Georgia Adel Interstate 75 Crash Adel, Georgia Trending Now Rams' snapper's grandma is going to the Super Bowl FHP: Man caught trafficking four on I-75 New tiki bar bringing more 'eclectic' crowd to Fishville Man killed in motorcycle crash Group marriage ceremony returns to Laishley Park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Rams' snapper's grandma is going to the Super Bowl FHP: Man caught trafficking four on I-75 New tiki bar bringing more 'eclectic' crowd to Fishville Man killed in motorcycle crash Group marriage ceremony returns to Laishley Park Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
