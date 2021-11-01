PUNTA GORDA — Two pickleball players got an assist Sunday morning from the Florida Highway Patrol after catching a flat tire while driving to the PicklePlex of Punta Gorda.
Tim Romisch and Troy Bornman, along with Abby Hagen and Peggy Romisch, who were also competing in the Sunday tournament, were on their way to the courts at Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte Campus from Bonita Springs.
All four had competitions beginning at 9 a.m.
Their vehicle caught a flat tire around seven miles south of the Punta Gorda area, said PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly.
State Trooper Terence McLaughlin stopped to check on them.
After doing so, he offered to take Romisch and Bornman to PicklePlex so they could make their events, while Hagen and Peggy Romisch stayed with the vehicle.
The two women received the first bye of their competition group, arriving about 20 minutes after Tim Romisch and Bornman.
The men were only 10 minutes late to their competition, Reilly said.
"So, we allowed them to play their events," she added. "After their events were over, they contacted McLaughlin, met him and gave him a gift card to say 'thank you.'"
Reilly said everyone was in good spirits despite the minor setback.
"(We all) thought that this was the perfect Halloween trick or treat — the car tire played the trick on the players, but the trooper was the treat of the day," she said.
