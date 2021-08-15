PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda City Council Member Jaha Cummings is one of 10 state representatives appointed to a new task force formed to identify and document abandoned African American cemeteries and burial grounds across Florida.
On June 4, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 37 into law, creating the Task Force on Abandoned African-American Cemeteries.
"As of now, we are looking at possibly over 6,000 unaccounted for cemeteries and burial grounds," Cummings said. "With a concerted grassroots investigatory effort, we may find that there are many more."
Charlotte County has some documented graves, but more are suspected to be in the area.
"Outside of these (documented), there are probably lost African American graves on Gasparilla Island (Boca Grande) and Englewood," Cummings said. "In the greater area, there should be some in Nocatee, and possibly on Pine Island.
"One of the main goals of the task force is to have these added to the State Master File."
The group aims to study and identify unmarked or abandoned African-American cemeteries and burial grounds in the state, as well as develop strategies for documenting those burial grounds and preserving local history and dignity of the deceased.
"In addition to formal cemeteries, people buried their dead on family property, behind churches, along pioneer trails, and near work encampments," Cummings said. "The majority of the unaccounted for cemeteries and burial grounds are likely from the 19th and early 20th century, but in addition to those of indigenous Floridians, these may go back to the 16th century."
Many African-American cemeteries and burial grounds in Florida have been lost to time due to urbanization and development, Cummings said.
"The recent discovery of the Zion Cemetery in Tampa (summer 2019) is an example, where ground-penetrating radar identified graves lying beneath a housing complex built in the 1950s."
Cummings also noted another Tampa grave site found underneath a portion of King High School in November 2019 where around 145 coffins were discovered.
"These cases, and others throughout the state, inspired state lawmakers to create the task force so that those interred at these sites can be memorialized," he said.
The task force will be using state archeologists, historians, researchers and others, to locate, verify, and add the burial sites to the state's master file.
"The preservation of historic cemeteries is paramount to us being able to truly understand who we are, from whom we came, and the full historical contexts in which those who came before us lived," Cummings said. "In cultivating an appreciation of the true wealth of history that our historic cemeteries and burial ground hold, we are inspired to recover older cemeteries and burial sites lost to time."
In 2019, the Florida Public Archaeology Network held its Cemetery Resource Protection Training Conference in Punta Gorda. Cummings was the keynote speaker.
"My speech (focused on) 'Lt. Carl Bailey Cemetery: A Snapshot into the Early History of Florida,'" Cummings said. "Through the lives of persons interred in this historic cemetery, I shared historical insights into the early history of Florida, from British Florida, to Spanish Florida, the American Revolution, the War of 1812, the First Seminole War, territorial Florida, statehood, the Civil War, and Reconstruction."
Cummings said the discovery of the unaccounted cemeteries is important not only for African-American history, but for the history of Florida as a whole.
"I believe that because of our pioneer past that there are many unaccounted for cemeteries and burial grounds throughout Southwest Florida," he said. "Because the knowledge of the locations of these cemeteries is interwoven into local histories, it is very important that the task force connect with local historians, local families, historical organizations, churches, fraternal organizations (and others)."
Since the announcement of his involvement with the task force, Cummings said he has already received information from historians in Charlotte and Desoto counties as to possible locations of unaccounted cemeteries.
