Fire crews battle 75-acre prairie fire on Bermont Road By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Apr 28, 2022

Flames rise from a field near Bermont Road Wednesday night. Firefighters and personnel from the state Forestry Service worked to contain the fire, which grew to engulf 75 acres. PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

PUNTA GORDA -- Firefighters responded to a 75-acre prairie fire off of Bermont Road late Wednesday night.

At least two engines and a brush truck from Charlotte County Fire and EMS were deployed to the scene of a "large pasture/brush fire" as of 9:30 p.m. near Bermont Road.

They were joined by a supervisor from the Florida Forestry Service and two tractors to contain the fire. Officials reported that the fire had been contained later in the night.

No structures or homes were damaged by the fire, according to Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.
