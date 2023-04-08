featured Fire damages four Bermont Road apartments Staff Report Apr 8, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire destroyed one unit and damaged three others at the Villas Del Sol apartments on Bermont Road Saturday CHARLOTTE COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — One unit in the Villas Del Sol apartments on Bermont Road was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.One person was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a local hospital, according to a Charlotte County Public Safety social media post.Two people lived in the unit. Three other units were damaged by smoke.Charlotte County Fire and EMS is working with the State Fire Marshal's office to investigate the cause of the fire."The Red Cross is assisting the families affected," the post stated.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
